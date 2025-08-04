The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson With Stunning Shots—‘Forever’

Congrats could soon be in order for a (glowing) goon and groom! Monica and her longtime love, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, sparked marriage rumors Monday when they teased that they tied the knot. It seems, however, that they might’ve been trolling fans while giving them a glimpse at their future plans.

“Two Hearts [heart emoji] One Love … FOREVER @antthaladiesman,” Monica captioned a carousel of photos featuring herself and Ant decked out for the big day.

In the picture-perfect shots, Monica dons a black gown with feather accents, while Ant looks sharp in an all-white tux and a black bowtie.

“S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem,” wrote Ant in Monica’s comments, potentially confirming their union. “They were amazing,” responded Monica.

Mind you, the two were in Detroit attending the wedding of Kash Doll’s best friend, Kendra P, to rapper Payroll Giovanni, so they’re seemingly just joking.

Monica Previously Discussed Her Relationship In Her 2024 HelloBeautiful Cover Story

For Monica, if this is indeed her wedding announcement, the moment marks a beautiful evolution.

In HelloBeautiful’s Mother’s Day cover story in 2024, she reflected on lessons from past heartbreaks, admitting:

But through that pain came growth and clarity.

“I’ve learned the ride‑or‑die mentality will sometimes allow people to just ride completely over you…I thought letting go was wrong because I put that in the same package as loyalty,” she told HB. “I guess I was about 30 years old when I truly understood it.“

She also shared that her relationship with Anthony “Ant” Wilson blossomed differently.

“When you fall in love with someone that’s been your friend for a very long time, I think it’s different. This is the first time it’s ever happened to me…I’m definitely enjoying it. I’m enjoying being supported. I’m enjoying being really loved in a way that allows me to be a lot softer than I typically am. There are a lot of firsts happening for me right now.”

Monica also praised Wilson’s steadfast support and presence in every area of her life:

“One of the things that stands out to me most that he consistently does is fix things…he’s very knowledgeable about the business…taking some of the burden off my back on a daily basis allows me to be more free…if he calls me and hears the slightest bit of stress in my voice… whatever I tell him is wrong. He fixes it. And that’s something I’ve never experienced before, ever.”

Even if Monica and Ant aren’t married, we continue to send best wishes to (the future) groom and goon!

