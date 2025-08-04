Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Jimalita Tillman, a trailblazer in the homeschooling community and arts advocacy, spoke candidly about her $20 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe.

Tillman declared, “This isn’t about money—it’s about holding media accountable. My integrity was trampled on, and that’s unacceptable.”

The dispute stems from allegations that surfaced during a segment on Sharpe’s media platform, claiming Tillman’s fictitious “husband” left her following an interaction with Usher at a concert. The narrative quickly spiraled, impacting her personal and professional life. “I’m a private citizen, not a public figure,” Tillman emphasized. “They wrongfully painted a picture that cost me my reputation and cast doubt on my credibility.”

Tillman detailed her efforts to address the issue before filing the lawsuit. Emails, letters, and requests for a retraction all went unanswered. The broadcast remained accessible for months, leaving her to face relentless scrutiny. “Their refusal to retract the false claims sent a clear message—they don’t care about journalistic integrity,” she added.





For Sharpe, the stakes are high. His media company, Shay Shay Media, faces accusations of negligence, with Tillman asserting it failed to fact-check details that reached millions. Professionally, this marks a pivotal moment for Sharpe, who champions his show’s success on bold, unfiltered content—but now finds himself under a microscope.

With Congress set to review better regulations for media accountability, Tillman’s case could create ripples across the industry. “This is bigger than me,” she stated. “It’s about protecting everyone.”





