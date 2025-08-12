Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis

Source: Timothy Nwachukwu / Getty

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it will not pursue formal charges against World Boxing Association lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, following allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day while picking up their two children.

Prosecutors informed Circuit Judge Elisabeth M. Espinosa Marin of their decision during what was scheduled to be Davis’ arraignment. His attorney, Susan Bozorgi, was not immediately available for comment.

Davis, 30, of Parkland, Florida, had faced a single battery charge stemming from a June 15 incident in which Doral Police alleged he argued with his ex-girlfriend and struck her, causing a cut to her lip. He was arrested in Miami Beach on July 11, booked into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and later released on $10,000 bond.

The Baltimore native, who boasts a 30-0-1 professional record, has faced legal trouble in recent years. He is currently serving probation for a 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

