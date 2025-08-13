Drake Vs. UMG Update: Lawbrey’s Latest Legal Filing Demands Docs Related To Any Kendrick Lamar Domestic Abuse Allegations, Dave Free’s Relationship With Kendrick’s Kids

Drizzy’s dizzying legal battle with UMG is continuing to heat up amid Drake’s legal team filing motions demanding UMG produce records on any domestic abuse allegations against Kendrick Lamar and details of Dave Free’s relationship with Kendrick’s children amid Drake previously implying that Free fathered one of them.

According to documents sent to BOSSIP and corroborated by Billboard, Drake’s lawyers are trying to get their hands on information they believe is key to their claims, using legal requests that mirror the accusations he made in his Kendrick diss tracks.

Among the most specific and serious requests in the filings, Drake’s legal team is demanding “All Documents and Communications from January 1, 2014, through the present relating to allegations of domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other forms of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth.”



Per the docs reviewed by BOSSIP, this legal request appears to be directly related to accusations Drake made on “Family Matters” accusing Kendrick of physically assaulting his fianceé, Whitney Alford.

“They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen / The picture you painted ain’t what it seems,” he rapped.

The legal discovery also requests a demand for all documents from January 1, 2019, to the present concerning David Isaac Friley (a/k/a Dave Free) and his “relationship with Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth’s children”, which is tied to “The Heart Part 6” in which he impiled that one of Whitney’s children might not actually be Kendrick’s, but instead, his longtime manager and business partner, Dave Free’s.

“I heard that one of ’em little kids might be Dave Free/ Don’t make it Dave Free’s/ ‘Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD/ Then this is all makin’ plenty f***in’ sense to me,” he says on the song.

In Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “Not Like Us”, he seemingly silenced rumors that Free fathered a child with Alford by having her and their children in the music video produced by Free himself.

Drake’s Legal Team Wants Kendrick Lamar’s Contract, Mentions Pusha T’s “Story Of Adidon”

That’s not all, Drake’s legal team is fighting to get their hands on a full copy of Kendrick Lamar’s 22-page contract amid allegations that UMG sent over a version with almost everything blacked out.

Per the docs reviewed by BOSSIP, Drake’s lawyers called it a total “unilateral determination” and alleged that UMG itself once claimed redacting documents was “highly unusual and inappropriate.”

According to the legal docs, Drake’s team is also alleging that UMG has a “history of censorship”, suggesting the company has a long-standing right to alter or even “suppress” songs.

In a direct shot, the filings specifically mention Pusha T’s 2018 diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” which a UMG-owned label reportedly squashed.

Drake’s lawyers are using this to challenge UMG’s legal argument that rap lyrics are just art and “can never be understood as” factual statements.

Drake’s Team Alleges Financial Conspiracy & Lucian Grange Involvement, Mentions Kamala Harris Using “Not Like Us” At A Presidential Rally



Per the legal docs reviewed by BOSSIP, the filings also outline a detailed theory that UMG’s actions were driven by a “calculated financial conspiracy.” Drake’s lawyers contend that UMG and its CEO, Lucian Grainge, encouraged “competition between the UMG record labels,” which created a “clear financial incentive for [Interscope CEO John] Janick and Interscope to promote Mr. Duckworth’s music… and to harm Drake, thereby diminishing the performance of Janick’s “competitor” at Republic,” Drake’s label.



To prove this, the lawyers are seeking documents showing Interscope CEO John Janick’s “executive compensation structure” and “Interscope’s monthly revenues and profits.” The filings also allege that UMG had a long-term goal of leveraging Lamar’s success to “convince him to re-sign exclusively with UMG long-term.”

The docs also include a mention of “all licenses granted for Kendrick Lamar’s song and video, including their use at a July 2024 Kamala Harris presidential rally and the August 2024 Democratic National Convention.



The legal team is also asking for all documents “relating to the May 2024 vandalism at Drake’s OVO clothing store in London and a similar armed attack and trespassing at his Toronto residence.”

You can check out Drizzy’s dizzing legal docs for yourself HERE.







