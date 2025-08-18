Reddzz Rundown: Tory Lanez Appeals & Offset’s New Album

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The saga continues for Tory Lanez as he fights to overturn his convictions in the high-profile Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. This week, Lanez’s legal team made a fresh appeal, with his attorney, Laura Separo, arguing that the trial was riddled with errors. Separo alleges that the prosecution misinterpreted DNA evidence, claiming that Tory’s fingerprints were not found on the weapon in question. With two previous petitions already denied, Lanez faces an uphill battle. Currently serving his sentence, Tory isn’t eligible for parole until 2029, and the road to freedom appears uncertain.

Offset Preps for Album Release

Meanwhile, Offset is gearing up to drop his new album, KIARI, this Friday. The rapper opened up in an interview about his track “Move On,” describing it as a message of peace and closure. Reflecting on his widely publicized relationship with Cardi B, Offset shared that the song signifies the end of that chapter—closure for both of them. “It’s over and done with—it was great while it lasted, but we’ve moved on,” he said, emphasizing the importance of putting it to rest peacefully.

Fans are excited to hear Offset’s reflections and fresh sound in KIARI, which promises to offer new insights into the rapper’s life and artistry. Between the ongoing courtroom battles and Offset’s anticipated release, this week is already buzzing with headlines in the music world.

Keep it locked right here on Reddzz Rundown for all the latest updates on your faves!