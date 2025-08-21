Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Lawsuit & Busta Rhymes’ VMA Honor

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The entertainment world is buzzing with some major updates that have everyone talking. From courtroom drama to well-deserved recognition, here’s what’s got the culture shook this week.

Diddy’s Legal Battle Gets Pushback

Remember when Diddy filed that massive $100 million defamation lawsuit? Well, things just got interesting. Attorney Ariel Mitchell, one of the targets in this legal drama, is now asking a federal judge to dismiss the whole case.

The lawsuit originally started at $50 million against Courtney Burgess, Mitchell, and News Nation for allegedly spreading false information. But when the defendants kept talking, Diddy said “bet” and doubled it to $100 million—talk about making it a “double whopper.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mitchell’s legal team isn’t backing down though. Her attorney, Stephen Metcalf, dropped a statement defending her position. He’s arguing that Mitchell never made knowingly false statements and that her comments were based on legitimate sources like active litigation and police reports. Basically, they’re saying she was just doing her job as an attorney, not spreading malicious lies.

This whole situation shows how Diddy is coming for everybody’s neck in the legal realm. As they say, “it ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun,” and Diddy is definitely holding the legal ammunition right now.

Busta Rhymes Gets His Flowers

On a much brighter note, let’s celebrate some good news! Busta Rhymes is finally getting the recognition he deserves at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The legendary rapper will be the first-ever recipient of the VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, honoring his groundbreaking career and massive influence on both hip-hop and music videos.

This recognition is long overdue for Bus-A-Bus, who has been pushing creative boundaries in music videos for decades. Word is he’ll also be performing at the ceremony, which goes down live on Sunday, September 7th at 8pm on CBS and MTV.

It’s refreshing to see hip-hop legends getting their proper due while they can still enjoy it.