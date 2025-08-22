Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Legal Setback & Young Dolph Case

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Diddy Faces More Legal Challenges

Looks like Diddy’s bid for a new trial isn’t going as planned. Prosecutors are urging a judge to deny his request for acquittal, calling the evidence against the music mogul “overwhelming.” They’ve also rejected the argument that the Mann Act—a central point in his case—is too vague or unconstitutional, stating it holds up under both due process and First Amendment protections.

With sentencing just around the corner on October 3, all eyes are on what happens next. While Diddy’s legal team argues that the prosecution has unfairly painted him in a negative light, it seems he’ll need a fresh strategy to gain any legal ground. Until then, this case is taking a serious toll on the Bad Boy founder’s image and future prospects.

Not Guilty Verdict in Young Dolph Case

Meanwhile, another legal case is shaking up headlines. Hernandez Govin, the man accused of assisting with the murder of beloved rapper Young Dolph, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

Govin has expressed his plans to leave Memphis, a decision some fans feel is best given the emotional weight surrounding Young Dolph’s tragic passing. While justice for Dolph remains a rallying cry for his fans and community, this verdict adds yet another complex chapter to an already heartbreaking story.

Stay locked in for more updates and insider tea, straight from Reddzz Rundown!