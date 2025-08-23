Lyle Menendez Stays in Prison as Parole Request is Rejected

Source: Kim Kulish / Donaldson Collection for Getty Images

Lyle Menendez, one of the infamous Menendez brothers convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, has been denied parole by the California Board of Parole, according to TMZ. This decision, announced on Friday, mirrors the outcome of his brother Erik’s parole hearing just a day earlier. Both brothers, who were sentenced to life in prison, have faced significant challenges in their bids for freedom despite recent changes to their sentences.

During his parole hearing, Lyle Menendez spoke candidly about the abuse he endured as a child at the hands of his father, Jose Menendez. He described the lasting impact of the trauma, which he said left him in a constant state of “hyper vigilance.” Lyle also opened up about his role as a protector for his younger brother Erik, explaining that their bond was a source of tension with their father. He admitted to feeling guilt over the events that led to their parents’ deaths, particularly the purchase of the firearms used in the crime, which he claimed were initially intended for safety.

The parole board’s decision comes despite emotional testimony from Lyle and his family members, who have been vocal in their support for the brothers’ release. Erik’s stepdaughter, Talia Menendez, has been particularly outspoken, criticizing the parole process as a failure and accusing the system of forcing the brothers to relive their trauma without offering a path to redemption.

Lyle’s parole denial means he will not be eligible for another hearing for three years, though an administrative review could potentially move up the timeline to 18 months. This setback follows a May 2025 ruling that adjusted the brothers’ life sentences to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole, a decision that had initially raised hopes for their release.

The Menendez brothers’ case has long been a subject of public fascination and debate, with many questioning whether their actions were a result of the abuse they suffered or a calculated act of violence. For now, both Lyle and Erik remain behind bars, with their family continuing to advocate for their freedom.

Lyle Menendez Stays in Prison as Parole Request is Rejected was originally published on myclassixatl.com