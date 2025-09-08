Reddzz Rundown: Young Thug & Gunna Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The Young Thug and Gunna saga continues, and friend, it’s getting more emotional and complicated by the day. Just when you think you’ve caught up, more audio drops and the timeline goes into a frenzy.

In a recent, lengthy interview with Big Bank Black, Young Thug got deeply emotional while breaking down the YSL case and speaking on his relationship with Gunna. Thugga expressed his hurt, questioning why Gunna would sign a piece of paper that betrayed their bond just to get home faster. He made it clear how much he misses his “twin” and his friends, saying, “Ain’t no in the world making me go get Gunna.” It’s a lot to unpack, and honestly, you just wish they could pick up the phone and talk it out.

On the flip side, Gunna is keeping his response to all the drama pretty chill. He’s been focusing on his fitness and staying in his music bag, which seems like the best move. When asked how he deals with the situation, Gunna explained that he sees the hate but can’t let himself get stuck in that negative space. He said he can’t change how other people feel and isn’t trying to. Instead, he’s staying busy and focused on what he has to do. As he put it, if they aren’t hating, you’re not doing anything right.

Honestly, at this point, let’s hope they can both move on, drop some great music, and let the art speak for itself.