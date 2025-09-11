Reddzz Rundown: Young Thug, Gunna & Glorilla

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time for your Reddzz Rundown, and the streets are talking. From legal dramas to major career moves, let’s get into it.

First, are we finally done with the Young Thug jail calls? It looks like it, friend. Sources say the Cobb County Jail has officially banned further requests for Thug’s calls, so the constant stream of leaks should be coming to an end. It feels like we’ve all been in the middle of a movie that just wouldn’t stop, but now we can finally move on.

Speaking of moving on, Gunna is controlling his own narrative. While the YSL drama continues, Gunna is gearing up to release a new documentary. Fans can expect an intimate look at his journey, covering the challenges he’s faced, his recent successes, and his growth as both an artist and a person. There was already a private screening in New York, so it seems like this is coming soon. We love to see him telling his side of the story.

And we have to give major congratulations to Big Glo! Glorilla just joined the elite company of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as the only female rappers to have six number-one hits on Billboard’s mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart. “FNF” is a forever anthem, and it’s clear why we call her Big Glo. She’s making history!



