Reddzz Rundown: JT vs Cardi & Offset’s $232K Lawsuit

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

The drama is heating up in the hip-hop world, and we have all the details in this Reddzz Rundown Recap.

First, Cardi B‘s new album is making headlines, not just for the music, but for the beef. The Bronx rapper confirmed she was taking shots at City Girls‘ JT on the track “Magnet.” Fans were waiting for a response, and JT delivered, just not in the recording booth. Instead, she took to social media to clap back, denying the song was about her and throwing some pointed insults Cardi’s way. While Joe Budden questioned Cardi’s pen game, she quickly shut down any ghostwriting rumors. The exchange has everyone talking, and many are hoping JT takes the beef to the studio for a proper diss track.