Reddzz Rundown: JT vs Cardi & Offset’s $232K Lawsuit
The drama is heating up in the hip-hop world, and we have all the details in this Reddzz Rundown Recap.
First, Cardi B‘s new album is making headlines, not just for the music, but for the beef. The Bronx rapper confirmed she was taking shots at City Girls‘ JT on the track “Magnet.” Fans were waiting for a response, and JT delivered, just not in the recording booth. Instead, she took to social media to clap back, denying the song was about her and throwing some pointed insults Cardi’s way. While Joe Budden questioned Cardi’s pen game, she quickly shut down any ghostwriting rumors. The exchange has everyone talking, and many are hoping JT takes the beef to the studio for a proper diss track.
Meanwhile, Cardi’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, is dealing with his own set of problems. He’s currently embroiled in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault at a strip club back in 2021. The two men involved in the incident are now seeking a significant payout. According to reports, they are asking for $232,000 in damages. This legal battle adds another layer of complexity to the rapper’s life as his high-profile relationship with Cardi comes to an end. We’ll keep you updated as both of these stories develop.