Listen Live
Celebrity

Brian Jordan Jr. "STRUT" Premiere [Exclusive]

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sistas star Brian Jordan Jr. is making sure the world knows exactly how to walk in your truth with his new music video, which features HBCU help from dazzling dancers and standout stars.

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.
Source: Strut / Strut

The multi-hyphenate performer has released “STRUT,” a dance-floor-ready anthem featuring Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts, and Victor Jackson.

The track is out now across all streaming platforms and comes with a vibrant set of visuals celebrating freedom, confidence and unapologetic self-expression.

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.
Source: Strut / Strut

In the video, we see dance favorites across HBCU culture, including Kayla Hazel (Jackson State University), Airielle Brooks (Southern University), Crystianna Summers (Alcorn State University) and Princess Kelly (Alabama State University), bringing extra flavor to the rollout.

The ladies are also promoting Brian Jordan Jr.’s social media challenge, the #StrutChallenge, daring dancers nationwide to hit eight counts to the track.

“STRUT” is the second single from Jordan Jr.’s upcoming project, RILEY: The Mixtape, dropping October 17. The song blends house and bounce with a ballroom edge, creating a high-voltage sound designed to get listeners moving.

“STRUT celebrates diversity, freedom, and the right to walk boldly in your truth,” Jordan Jr. said in a statement to BOSSIP. “In a world where so many voices are being silenced, we’re choosing to be louder, prouder and unapologetically ourselves.”

The single follows Jordan Jr.’s debut track, “Defense,” and further builds anticipation for RILEY: The Mixtape, a 15-track project described as a bold love letter to the HBCU experience. The mixtape features an impressive roster of talent, from Big Freedia and Jessica Betts to Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas.

Jordan Jr., who executive-produced, wrote, and recorded the project, is also developing RILEY as a full-stage musical. The show will explore Greek life, band culture, student politics and first love through the lens of a young Black man navigating HBCU life.

Watch the “STRUT” video below.

The post #BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired
Canelo v Crawford

Mike Tyson Squashes Lawsuit Over Track With Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule

Hip-Hop Wired
Deal Between The U.S. And China Will See TikTok "majority-owned By Americans In The United States," Says White House.

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close