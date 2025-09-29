Reddzz Rundown: Nicki’s Album, Diddy’s Fight, Yella Beezy’s Trial

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

Get ready, Barbz! Nicki Minaj has officially announced the release date for her highly anticipated sixth studio album. The rap queen updated her Instagram bio to reveal that the project, titled “The Brand New Incredible,” is set to drop on March 3, 2026. While that’s still six months away, the news has her fanbase buzzing with excitement for what she has in store.

In other legal news, Diddy’s fight for his freedom is intensifying as his sentencing date of October 3rd approaches. His legal team is working hard to get his two prostitution convictions vacated. If they are unsuccessful, they plan to request a new trial altogether. With a potential 20-year sentence on the line, the stakes are incredibly high. We will have to wait and see what happens this Friday.

Meanwhile, rapper Yella Beezy is also dealing with serious legal drama in connection with the capital murder trial for the death of rapper Mo3. Beezy’s attorneys are making some bold moves, formally requesting that law enforcement provide the names and addresses of all potential witnesses, including any informants involved in the case. They are demanding this information, along with all collected evidence like photos and lab results, at least 20 days before the trial begins. Their goal is to find any evidence that could prove Beezy’s innocence or help lessen his sentence if he is convicted. This is shaping up to be a very intense legal battle.



