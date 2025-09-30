Source: Deagreez / Getty

Give Yourself an Invisible Day

For many of us, our days are nothing more than a relentless to do list — tasks, deadlines, social obligations, “productivity” expectations. But what if you scheduled a day that feels invisible — free from performance pressure, expectations, and the usual mental noise? What if you owned a day just to breathe, reflect, and reset?

Some therapists are getting behind this idea of an “invisible day.” It’s a deliberate break from all the external demands that pile up and amplify your stress and anxiety. Basically, you proactively withdraw. Silence or minimize notifications. Mute social media. Close the email tab. Don’t check news. Instead… schedule a mix of rest and activity. Watch a show or read a book that makes you feel good. Go for a walk. Do what you want, but know that this is designed to be a break from demands and expectations, so whatever that looks like for you.

I do this most Sundays. Most Sundays I don’t do chores, I don’t socialize, I don’t work, I don’t use my phone much. I just be! There is something about that commandment… honor the sabbath, keep it holy. Most people think that means going to church. I think it’s this. There should be a rhythm of rest and activity that most of us ignore.

And it’s not selfish! It’s preventative. You’re less likely to burn out, snap, or collapse later if you give your overtaxed brain a chance to rest

When a gauge on your car tells you the engine is overheating, you don’t just keep going. And YOU are no different.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is also a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.



Feeling Overwhelmed? You May Need an ‘Invisible Day’ was originally published on b1057.com