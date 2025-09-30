Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Morgan State University evacuated the Richardson Library on Tuesday following an email threat that claimed a potential explosive device was inside the building.

University officials confirmed that the library was cleared and access temporarily restricted while police investigate. The Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department are working together on the case. Officers are inspecting each floor of the library.

“Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously,” the university said in a statement, urging students, staff, and faculty to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice.

The university emphasized that safety remains its top priority and encouraged community members to remain alert.

“We urge all members of the campus community to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice or until an official all-clear has been issued. The safety and well-being of our campus remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Officials are reminding the campus community to report any suspicious activity immediately to Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.

The university thanked students, staff, and community members for their cooperation as the investigation continues.

