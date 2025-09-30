Listen Live
Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Morgan State University evacuated the Richardson Library on Tuesday following an email threat that claimed a potential explosive device was inside the building.

University officials confirmed that the library was cleared and access temporarily restricted while police investigate. The Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department are working together on the case. Officers are inspecting each floor of the library.

Related Stories

“Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously,” the university said in a statement, urging students, staff, and faculty to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice.

The university emphasized that safety remains its top priority and encouraged community members to remain alert.

“We urge all members of the campus community to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice or until an official all-clear has been issued. The safety and well-being of our campus remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Officials are reminding the campus community to report any suspicious activity immediately to Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.

The university thanked students, staff, and community members for their cooperation as the investigation continues.

SEE ALSO

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close