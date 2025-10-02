Listen Live
10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try

Published on October 2, 2025

Glass Mug of Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Sticks
Source: Synthetic Visions / Getty

As the leaves begin to change color and the weather starts to cool, autumn is slowly arriving. With the new season comes some of our favorite activities: pumpkin patches, apple picking, and of course…the flavors.

From pumpkin spice to apple cider, we love it all! And we also love to add a little kick to our drinks. With that in mind, here are 10 fall-inspired cocktails that you definitely want to add to your list!

Apple Cider Margarita
A fall twist on the classic margarita with apple cider, tequila, triple sec, and a cinnamon-sugar rim.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian
A creamy cocktail with vodka, coffee liqueur, and a splash of pumpkin spice creamer.

Maple Bourbon Smash
Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup, and a sprig of rosemary for garnish.

Cranberry Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and a squeeze of lime served in a copper mug.

Spiced Pear Martini
Pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and a dash of cinnamon.

Hot Buttered Rum
A warm and indulgent drink made with spiced rum, butter, brown sugar, and warm spices.

Caramel Apple Sangria
White wine, caramel vodka, apple cider, and sliced apples for a sweet and fruity punch.

Chai Whiskey Sour
Whiskey, chai tea concentrate, lemon juice, and a touch of honey.

Cinnamon Old Fashioned
A classic Old Fashioned with a cinnamon stick and a dash of cinnamon bitters.

Apple Pumpkin Shandy
Chilled pumpkin beer mixed with chilled apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon stick and apple slice

93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

