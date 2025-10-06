Listen Live
Entertainment

Disney Is Officially Shutting Down Hulu After 20 Years

Disney To Phase Out Hulu After 20 Years

Published on October 6, 2025

Hulu Streaming Media - Photo Illustration
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After two decades as a major player in the streaming world, Hulu is officially being phased out as a standalone platform.

Disney announced that by 2026, Hulu’s content will be fully integrated into Disney+, marking the end of an era for the streaming service that launched in 2007.

Starting October 8, Hulu will replace the Star brand internationally, becoming Disney’s global hub for adult-oriented programming.

In the U.S., Hulu content will gradually merge into Disney+ as part of a unified app experience.

This move aims to simplify the streaming experience for subscribers while consolidating Disney’s streaming offerings.

Disney gained full control of Hulu earlier this year after completing its acquisition from Comcast.

While the Hulu app will disappear, the brand will live on as “Hulu on Disney+,” leveraging its strong recognition among global audiences.

The transition comes alongside a redesign of the Disney+ app, which will feature:

  • New navigation tabs
  • A personalized “For You” page, and dynamic content displays

Disney is also raising subscription prices across its streaming services, with Disney+ and Hulu plans seeing increases starting October 21.

This strategic shift reflects Disney’s efforts to streamline its streaming services and compete in a crowded market.

By consolidating Hulu and Disney+ into a single platform, Disney hopes to enhance user experience and expand its global reach.

For subscribers, this marks the end of Hulu as they know it, but the beginning of a more integrated Disney streaming ecosystem.

