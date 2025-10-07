‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Tamika Mallory Finds Power In Stepping Into The Unknown

Source: Keith Major / for iOneDigital

‘Black In White’ is a new editorial series from iOne Digital that celebrates the wholeness of our beauty — our skin, our culture and our roots — by celebrating it in the simplest of styles. The color white has a long and storied history in Black cultural expression. From spiritual ceremonies to all-white parties, no one does it like us when it comes to bringing so much color to a look without it. Join us as we shut out the noise of overloaded digital spaces, high concepts and heavy retouching, and take it back to the basics for real and unfiltered storytelling.

Growing up in a socially-conscious household, Tamika Mallory developed a deep appreciation for freedom and community. With a commitment to fighting for justice and equality, she has spent over two decades steeped in efforts to elevate the Black community.

At the age of 11, Mallory joined the National Action Network, following in the footsteps of her parents, who were founding members of the organization. She began volunteering with NAN as a teenager, and later became the organization’s youngest executive director.

Known for her work at the intersection of gun violence and racial justice, Mallory served as a member of former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s transition team in 2014. During that time, she helped create the NYC Crisis Management system.

Mallory emerged as a nationally recognized name through her tenure as co-chair for the Women’s March in 2017. She made a point of being a voice for the powerless, as evidenced by her 2017 speech at the inaugural march.

Her 2020 State of Emergency Speech helped galvanize many after the horrific murder of George Floyd. The speech laid the groundwork for her book State of Emergency: How We Win in the Country We Built. The best-selling book author and strategist is also a co-founder of the organization Until Freedom.

And while much of the current conversation around community, connection, and belonging may feel new for many, to Mallory, these things are essential for survival. She draws strength from being rooted in community and sees a connection with others through our ancestors’ sacrifices. The community she serves brings her a sense of belonging, which helps her know she is not alone. Staying connected with others helps ensure that individual efforts are selfless and not self-centered.

Building and sustaining movements requires more than strategy. It’s about love, trust, and a shared belief that people come together to build something greater than themselves–greater than can be achieved by someone on their own. Despite all the things on her plate, Mallory once again found the freedom to write and share important reflections and lessons. Earlier this year, she released her memoir, I Lived to Tell the Story, which explores her journey from Harlem to leading on the national stage.

HelloBeautiful: When do you feel most vulnerable?

TM: I feel most vulnerable when I am with my family, especially my son, Tarique and granddaughter, Blair. They bring out my purest love. The protective shell I wear in the world disappears in their presence, and I am left in my most tender form.

HB: When do you feel most free?

TM: I feel most free when I travel the world. Exploring new places and experiencing different cultures gives me a sense of liberation. There is something powerful about stepping into the unknown.

HelloBeautiful: What do you hold most sacred?

TM: I hold most sacred my work as a freedom fighter. I know not everyone carries a deep sense of responsibility to others, and not everyone finds the courage to stand and fight. For me, it is a blessing from God.

HB: How do you define yourself?

TM: I define myself as an around-the-way girl and a powerful woman. I am flawed yet faithful, gentle yet fierce, seasoned yet still evolving.

HB: When you look at your photo for this project, what do you see?

TM: When I look at my photo, I see a woman who has lived to tell the story. I see someone chosen and anointed, carrying both the weight of flaws and the grace of humility. In that reflection, I also recognize a woman carried by the love of her family, pouring that love into the world.