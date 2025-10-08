Listen Live
Entertainment

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Announce Joint LP 'Goldfish'

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Announce Joint LP ‘Goldfish’

The pair first bumped into the idea of the collaboration on their track "Slipping Into Darkness" and will drop Goldfish on October 24.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Red Carpet

Back in 2023, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist joined forces for Hit’s “Slipping Into Darkness” track from his SURF OR DROWN project that featured the pair rapping over each other’s production. After The Alchemist joined Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit on 2024’s Black & Whites, the producers and rappers are locked to deliver their upcoming Goldfish collaboration.

Via social media, both The Alchemist and Hit-Boy have been teasing the Goldfish collaborative album, which will also have an accompanying film.

Related Stories

Last Friday (October 3), Hit and Alchemist dropped off the bouncy “Business Merger” single, complete with a video, showcasing the duo trading lines over a beat they apparently produced in tandem.

This continues a long line of work between the Hip-Hop mainstays, following their 2024 THEODORE & ANDRE three-pack EP. They also worked on Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, sharing the production duties equally.

Goldfish drops on October 24.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Announce Joint LP ‘Goldfish’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close