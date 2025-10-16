Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna’s Historic Win, Nicki’s Music Update, Tyler Perry Speaks Out

Listen Live
Rihanna’s Win, Nicki’s Update, Tyler Perry Speaks

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makes history, Nicki Minaj clarifies retirement rumors, and Tyler Perry addresses assault allegations.

Published on October 16, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Rihanna continues to make history, and this time, it’s without dropping a single note. The mogul’s Fenty Beauty brand has officially been recognized in TIME’s Best Inventions Hall of Fame. This incredible honor solidifies Fenty’s reputation as one of the most innovative and influential brands in the beauty industry. It’s a powerful reminder that even in a crowded market, a great idea can rise to the top and change the game. This news came as Baltimore’s own Angel Reese made history as the first WNBA player to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, an event that also featured a performance by Missy Elliott.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj wants to make it clear that she is not quitting music. After a whirlwind of tweets suggested she was canceling her album and feuding with Roc Nation, the rapper took to Twitter Spaces to set the record straight. She explained that she is the “conductor of this train” and can slow it down or speed it up whenever she wants. Nicki also hinted that she is happy with her next chapter and that a new album and global tour are still on the table.

In other news, Tyler Perry is speaking out for the first time to address the serious assault and harassment claims from actor Derek Dixon. Perry’s attorneys are calling the allegations false and describing the lawsuit as a cynical attempt to exploit a professional relationship for a “big payday.” They are also arguing that the case belongs in Georgia, not California, where it was filed. As this develops, Chris Brown has announced an “It Depends” remix featuring both Bryson Tiller and Usher, a collaboration R&B fans are sure to be excited about.

