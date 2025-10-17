G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

G Herbo Closes a Chapter with New Album ‘Lil Herb,’ Talks Growth and Fatherhood

Chicago’s own G Herbo stopped by The Morning Hustle to chop it up with Lore’l and Kyle, getting real about his new album, ‘Lil Herb,’ and the personal growth that inspired it. The project signals a significant shift for the rapper, who just celebrated his 30th birthday and is stepping into a new era of independence and clarity.

The album’s title and its cover, a mugshot from when he was 16, are intentional. It’s about looking back to move forward. “I wanted to…close that chapter of my life for real,” Herbo shared. “Like, say, like, all right, man, I’m a name this album, Lil Herb. And to be able to tap into that hunger because I still have it.” This project serves as a bridge, honoring the journey while embracing the future. Now fully independent, Herbo feels a new sense of control over his career and life. “It’s the first time I care where I could see things clearly,” he explained.

This clarity extends to his personal life, especially his role as a father. He spoke on the importance of teaching his son the value of hard work, a lesson he learned from his own experiences. “You gotta understand what hard work feel like some way,” he said, emphasizing the need for his son to be grounded despite his privileged upbringing.

Herbo also opened up about his ongoing mental health journey and the realities of growing up surrounded by violence in Chicago. He hopes to influence the next generation by being transparent about his past, including carrying a gun for protection. “Every day I left out the house, I felt like I was gonna die and go to jail,” he admitted. Now, he’s using his platform to steer youth away from that path. “I wanna, like, teach the youth and influence the next generation where it’s like, that sh*t ain’t cool for real.”

With ‘Lil Herb,’ G Herbo isn’t just releasing new music; he’s sharing a testament to his evolution as an artist, a father, and a man.

