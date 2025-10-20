Listen Live
Local

Senate Stalls: DMV SNAP Families in Jeopardy

DMV Local News: Senate Stalls on 11th Vote, DMV Families at Risk as SNAP Benefits Face Shutdown Threat

Senate fails 11th vote to end shutdown, risking DMV families’ SNAP benefits; Lady Reddzz shares food aid resources.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Lady Reddzz breaks down the latest on the federal government shutdown hitting home in the DMV region. Broadcasting from the Dominique the Diva Show, Lady Reddzz highlights that the government shutdown has now stretched into its fourth week, with October 20 marking day 20 of halted operations. The Senate, stuck in gridlock, held its 11th vote to try and pass a House-approved measure to fund the government. Once again, the bill fell short of the crucial 60 votes needed to advance, leaving families and workers anxiously watching for any progress.

The impact is severe for many, especially those relying on SNAP benefits for their families’ food security. With federal funding frozen, nearly 40 million Americans—including thousands across DC, Maryland, and Virginia—face losing food assistance as early as next month if a budget isn’t passed. Lady Reddzz stresses that federal workers and contractors have been affected since the shutdown started October 1, with many furloughed or fired, and others struggling to get by.

In a call to action, Lady Reddzz reminds listeners that now is the time for the community to “pull up on your people.” She shares vital information for those impacted in the DMV: various Capital Food Bank locations have teamed up with nonprofits to offer free food to federal workers and contractors—just show your government ID. Lady Reddzz also encourages everyone to tap into resources by following her on Instagram (@LadyReddzz), where she’s posted direct links for aid.

As the Senate wrestles with each lost vote and SNAP benefits remain in jeopardy, Lady Reddzz is committed to spreading the word and making sure local families get the help they need during this challenging government shutdown.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close