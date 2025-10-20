DMV Local News: Senate Stalls on 11th Vote, DMV Families at Risk as SNAP Benefits Face Shutdown Threat

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Lady Reddzz breaks down the latest on the federal government shutdown hitting home in the DMV region. Broadcasting from the Dominique the Diva Show, Lady Reddzz highlights that the government shutdown has now stretched into its fourth week, with October 20 marking day 20 of halted operations. The Senate, stuck in gridlock, held its 11th vote to try and pass a House-approved measure to fund the government. Once again, the bill fell short of the crucial 60 votes needed to advance, leaving families and workers anxiously watching for any progress.

The impact is severe for many, especially those relying on SNAP benefits for their families’ food security. With federal funding frozen, nearly 40 million Americans—including thousands across DC, Maryland, and Virginia—face losing food assistance as early as next month if a budget isn’t passed. Lady Reddzz stresses that federal workers and contractors have been affected since the shutdown started October 1, with many furloughed or fired, and others struggling to get by.

In a call to action, Lady Reddzz reminds listeners that now is the time for the community to “pull up on your people.” She shares vital information for those impacted in the DMV: various Capital Food Bank locations have teamed up with nonprofits to offer free food to federal workers and contractors—just show your government ID. Lady Reddzz also encourages everyone to tap into resources by following her on Instagram (@LadyReddzz), where she’s posted direct links for aid.

As the Senate wrestles with each lost vote and SNAP benefits remain in jeopardy, Lady Reddzz is committed to spreading the word and making sure local families get the help they need during this challenging government shutdown.