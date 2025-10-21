Listen Live
Finesse2Tymes Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Published on October 21, 2025

Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

It looks like trouble has found Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes once again. The “Back End” artist has reportedly been arrested and is now facing a long list of drug-related charges. According to court records obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Finesse2Tymes was hit with multiple counts, including possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, and bringing prohibited items into a correctional facility.

The timing of his arrest has social media buzzing, coming just days after the rapper went viral for comments aimed at other major hip-hop stars. Finesse2Tymes boldly stated that he would “never pay a woman hush money” like Young Thug or Lil Baby, sparking heated discussions online about the culture of secrecy and accountability in the industry.

While fans were still debating his comments, news of his arrest quickly spread across social platforms, with many calling it a “karma moment.” Others are standing by the Memphis native, claiming the charges are just another example of law enforcement targeting Black entertainers.

Finesse2Tymes, known for his gritty Southern sound and breakout hits that blend pain with bravado, has had several run-ins with the law throughout his career. Despite past setbacks, he’s managed to maintain a loyal fanbase and consistent presence in the rap scene.

Now, whether his next freestyle comes from behind bars or back in the booth is up to the judge. One thing’s for sure, Finesse2Tymes has never been one to stay quiet for long.

