Listen Live
Local

Maryland Uses Emergency Funds to Sustain SNAP Benefits

Maryland declares a state of emergency to sustain SNAP benefits, with Baltimore providing $4.6M in additional support programs.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

As the federal government shutdown continues into its 30th day, Maryland leaders are stepping up to support residents. Governor Wes Moore has officially declared a state of emergency, a move that allows the state to deploy funds to keep SNAP benefits going for families in need. This action comes in response to the federal government’s refusal to deploy available emergency funding for the program, leaving millions of Americans in limbo.

The shutdown has created immense uncertainty, especially with reports that the administration has actively hidden the fact that there are sufficient funds to continue the SNAP program uninterrupted. While Virginia took similar emergency measures last week, Maryland’s declaration ensures that vital food assistance will not be cut off for its residents during this critical time.

In addition to the state’s efforts, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has announced a $4.6 million support package for city residents impacted by the shutdown. This local funding will provide crucial assistance with rent, food, and childcare costs. A significant portion, $1.7 million, is allocated specifically for food assistance, which will be distributed through partners like the Maryland Food Bank and other local organizations. This move aims to provide a safety net for federal employees, contractors, and all families feeling the economic pressure of the shutdown, ensuring that our community stands together.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close