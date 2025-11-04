Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Appeal, Drake’s Lawsuit, Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Split?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

There might be a reason Diddy was seen smiling in recent photos from prison. The music mogul’s legal team scored a win, as a judge has approved their request to fast-track his federal appeal. The court agreed that a quicker schedule is essential due to the 50-month length of his sentence. The new timeline is already in motion, with oral arguments possibly beginning as soon as April 2026.

In other news, Drake’s name is front and center in a new class-action lawsuit against Spotify. The suit, filed by Snoop Dogg’s relative, rapper RBX, accuses the streaming giant of ignoring fake streams that boosted Drake’s numbers. It alleges that between 2022 and 2025, billions of artificial plays from bots helped inflate his stats. While Drake isn’t being sued directly, the lawsuit argues that Spotify’s model unfairly enriched major artists at the expense of smaller acts. This is a strange twist, considering Drake is in his own legal fight against UMG over similar claims.

And on the relationship front, it looks like one of our favorite couples may have called it quits. Rumors are swirling that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have secretly broken up after eight years together. The couple, who share a son, reportedly separated over disagreements about commitment. Sources claim Jhené wanted marriage, but Sean wasn’t ready to take that step. Fans are heartbroken over the news, and we’re waiting to see if either of them will confirm the split.