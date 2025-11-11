Wale’s “Gifted Week” kicks off, celebrating DMV culture and community

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

DMV native and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale is giving his fans more than just music this week — he’s giving back to the community that raised him.

Founded in 2024 by Wale and EQT, Gifted Week is an annual, weeklong celebration of DMV creativity and culture, featuring events throughout the region. The celebration kicks off on Wale Day, November 10 in D.C., and continues through November 15 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, designed to foster connections between the region’s entertainment, arts, and youth communities.

Wale kicked off this year’s celebration with a visit to students and staff at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where he met with students and staff. His visit set the tone for a week centered on giving back and inspiring the next generation of local talent.

Throughout the week, Gifted Week will feature a variety of community-driven events, including a youth football clinic at the Deanwood Community Center, a sneaker design workshop at Sycamore & Oak, and a D.C. Poetry Jam at Grounded, a local plant shop, café, and wellness studio. There will also be a State of Black Media panel hosted at The HQ House by The Burn Brothers, bringing together journalists, creators, and industry professionals to discuss representation and storytelling.

Adding to the celebration, Jeremih and TOB Band will bring a mix of R&B and Go-Go, sticking to his roots and representing the DMV’s unique culture.

The weeklong celebration will close with a special performance by Wale at The Anthem, uniting fans and creatives from across the DMV for a night that highlights both his artistry and his commitment to the community.

And it’s not just about giving back to the community but giving back sonically — Wale has new music coming too. His highly anticipated album, “Everything Is a Lot,” drops this Thursday. You can pre-order now to unlock five new songs immediately and enjoy more surprises, including an exclusive activation in D.C. on 11/13.