Black Man Pardoned By Trump For 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Scandal Wants Pardon For Federal Assault Charge

A Black man named Harrison Floyd was pardoned by Donald Trump from racketeering charges for his part in the illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election. According to ABC News , Floyd is hopeful that the pardon will also free him from criminal charges related to the assault of a federal agent in 2023.

“Obviously, there is an argument that this pardon extends to that charge, but that’s all I can tell you at this point,” Carlos J.R. Salvado, an attorney for Floyd, said in a brief phone interview with ABC News.



Floyd stands accused of physically attacking two FBI agents who were sent to issue him a subpoena in the federal investigation related to the MAGA agenda to make Trump president again. It is reported that Floyd body slammed an agent while yelling, “Who the f*** do you think you are?!”

The language of the pardon is very specific and Floyd’s lawyers argue that despite the assault charge being unrelated directly to the racketeering, it is, in a way, tangentially related and should cover the assault of the FBI agent. We’re not sure that a court will agree, but that’s what courts are for—to uncover the truth and make a ruling on the consequences.