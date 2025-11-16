DMV Local Recap: Get Paid $2,500 to Watch Holiday Movies

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues and opportunities affecting our community.

If you love holiday movies and could use some extra cash for the season, this could be the perfect gig for you. An online platform is looking for one dedicated movie lover to watch 25 holiday films and is willing to pay them $2,500 for their time. That could be the easiest money you make all year.

The opportunity comes from CableTV.com, which is searching for a “Chief of Cheer” to take on the festive task. The job requires you to watch 25 holiday movies of your choice within 25 days. In addition to the cash prize, the winner will also receive subscriptions to seven different streaming services to ensure they have access to all the holiday classics.

This is a great way to make some memories and get into the holiday spirit while padding your wallet. Many of us already spend hours watching our favorite Hallmark and holiday films for free, so why not get paid for it? It’s a chance to turn a beloved tradition into a profitable side hustle.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen. If you’re ready to put your movie-watching skills to the test, you can fill out an application at CableTV.com. If you’re already in “get back” mode for the holidays, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Make sure you get your application in and prepare to get cozy on the couch.