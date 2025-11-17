Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Maryland families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will finally receive full benefits again starting Nov. 18, after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history brought SNAP funding to a halt.

State officials say residents who normally receive their benefits before Nov. 18 will see at least half of their monthly amount arrive on their regular date. The remaining balance will automatically be issued on Nov. 18.

Those who usually receive SNAP on or after Nov. 18 will get their benefits on schedule, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to the Maryland Department of Human Services, more than $46.9 million in benefits have already been issued since funding was restored, supporting over 217,000 SNAP households across the state.

Funding for SNAP expired on Nov. 1 when Congress failed to reach an agreement on keeping the federal government open. With families across Maryland left in limbo, Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency, freeing up $10 million in state money for food banks and emergency support. Maryland also committed an additional $60 million to help close the funding gap for November.

On Nov. 11, nearly a week after federal funds lapsed, Maryland was one of several states to push out partial benefits using state dollars to help families bridge the gap. Officials say about 680,000 residents rely on SNAP to buy groceries and essential items.

Now that the shutdown has ended as of Wednesday, Nov. 12, federal dollars are flowing again and the state can resume providing full assistance.

Maryland leaders are urging residents to check their benefit accounts, stay updated through the DHS website, and contact local food banks if additional support is needed during the transition.

Maryland SNAP Benefits Fully Restarting After Shutdown, With Payments Resuming Nov. 18 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com