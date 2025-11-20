Reddzz Rundown: Usher Sues Cox, Mystikal Denied Bond

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The headlines are buzzing with drama between two music legends. Usher is reportedly suing his longtime friend and producer, Bryan-Michael Cox, over a $1.7 million loan. According to reports, Usher loaned Cox the money to open a restaurant in Buckhead, but the establishment never opened its doors. Usher allegedly requested repayment over the summer and received $1 million in August, but he is still owed the remaining $700,000.

In response, Cox took to Instagram to share his side of the story. He claimed he was caught in the middle of a bad business deal that he did not orchestrate and has no involvement in the legal process. Despite the lawsuit, Cox clarified that his 27-year friendship with Usher remains intact, highlighting the complexities that can arise when mixing business with personal relationships.

In other legal news, rapper Mystikal will remain behind bars after being denied bond in his ongoing rape and false imprisonment case. This decision means he will not be released before his trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 30th of next year. His next court hearing is set for January 21st. This is a serious development in a case that has been closely watched, and it appears the New Orleans rapper faces a difficult legal road ahead.