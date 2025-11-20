Diva’s Daily Dirt: Usher Sues Cox, B2K Reunites, Mystikal Update

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Mixing friendship and finances can get messy, and it looks like Usher and his longtime producer Bryan-Michael Cox are learning that lesson. The R&B superstar is reportedly suing Cox for $1.7 million. According to reports, Usher loaned his friend the money to open a new restaurant, but the business never got off the ground. After asking for the loan to be repaid, Usher only received $1 million, leaving a $700,000 balance. Cox has since responded, claiming he was caught in a bad deal he didn’t orchestrate. He also made it clear that despite the legal issues, his 27-year friendship with Usher is still solid.

On a much more positive note, get ready to relive the 2000s! B2K and Bow Wow are officially reuniting for the “Boyz for Life Tour,” celebrating 25 years of hits. Bow Wow announced that the monumental tour came together after the group settled their differences and reconnected. The 28-city tour kicks off in February and promises a packed lineup of throwback favorites, including Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Pretty Ricky, and Young Joc. The tour will make stops in D.C. on March 8th and Baltimore on March 29th.

In other legal news, it seems Mystikal will be remaining behind bars for the foreseeable future. The rapper was recently denied bond in his ongoing rape and false imprisonment case. His trial is slated to begin on March 30th of next year. We’ll be keeping you posted as these stories develop.