Thanksgiving 2025: What Stores Are Open or Closed Around DC

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many people are starting to plan their holiday shopping, last-minute errands, and grocery runs. Whether you’re preparing for a big family feast, picking up essentials, or hunting for holiday deals, knowing store hours ahead of time can save you time and stress. With so many retailers adjusting their schedules for the holiday, it helps to have a clear guide to plan your day efficiently.

Big Lots: Most locations open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with some stores offering extended hours until midnight.



Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with select locations staying open until 10 p.m. Hours vary by store—call ahead to confirm.



Dollar Tree: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at most locations, though some may have shorter hours.



Family Dollar: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but hours may vary by location.



Food Lion: Open approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on the store. Call your local location to confirm.



Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m.



Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.



Whole Foods Market: Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.



CVS: Most stores open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.