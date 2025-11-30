‘Thankful For Love’: Cardi B Shares Cute Glimpse Of Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs, Thanks Her Fans For Support

Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B made this Thanksgiving all about gratitude as she shared photos of her children and thanked her loyal fans for their support of her album Am I The Drama?. She also shared a rare glimpse of she and Stefon Diggs’ new baby boy.

In a post attached to a video of her rapping her track “Killin You H***”, the rapper ran down a list of things she was thankful for this holiday season, including love.

“This year I have sooo much to be thankful for!!! I can’t thank God enough.. Thankful for all the hard work I put in and paid off wit a successful album, thankful for my fans around the world,” she said. “I don’t even like callin yall fans more like third cousins around the globe… thankful for the people that believe in my work and business so they put 100% behind me, thankful for my friends that are always there for me, thankful for my village that love my kids so much, thankful for my kids that I love soo much.”

“I love studying their personalities and I learn something new from them everyday, thankful for a safe delivery and this lil boy that stole my heart… and thankful for love. No matter what you doing today enjoy the holidays.”

In her Instagram stories, she shared glimpses of all four of her children and narrated their Thanksgiving day by way of funny commentary done the Cardi way. She did let fans know that there would not be any family photos this year due to everyone being “on their worst behavior,” even the newborn. Ha!

In a video shared to the Patriots’ Spanish Instagram account, Cardi’s NFL beau Stefon Diggs was seen asking for a gift for her and their son. After being given a Patriots Espanol hoodie he asked for “uno mas” for his “esposa.” And then asked for another “mini, mini, mini one” presumably for their baby boy. Cardi had him covered for the time being as she posted their little love wearing a custom teddy suit emblazoned with “Diggs” along with his jersey number. So cute!

Cardi gave birth to their baby boy on Nov. 4 with Diggs by her side in the delivery room. She shared photos of him wrapped in head to toe Patriots gear weeks later. She hasn’t revealed his name yet though she said “it’s cute” and if big siblings Kulture, Wave and Blossom‘s names are any indication, we’re sure it’s unique!

