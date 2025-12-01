Future Makes An Entrance To The World Of Fine Wines With Roué

Future has long established himself as a leading musical artist with several platinum plaques to prove his proficiency in the recording booth. Using those same sensibilities that made him a star and tastemaker, Future is now entering the world of wines with Roué, featuring two prominent grape varietals and a pair of RTD (ready-to-drink) offerings.

Future launched Roué earlier this fall with co-founder Ryan Ayotte. Leaning on Ayotte’s expertise in the beverage industry, Future applied his sharp eye for detail and luxury in helping to design the bottles for the brand. Naturally, the Freenbandz Entertainment honcho hopes to fill a void that he believes exists in the marketplace when it comes to the wine industry.

“I enjoy wine, but couldn’t find a brand that truly reflected me, something current, innovative, and connected to the culture,” said Future in a press statement. “So, I created it. Roué is about bringing diversity into the wine world and showing what’s possible when creativity and culture collide. Roué is for everyone who’s ever felt unseen in spaces like this. Roué is culture, creativity, and authenticity in a bottle.”

Ayotte adds, “Roué represents a commitment to quality and a contemporary approach to how wine and ready-to-drink beverages are perceived and enjoyed. Roué is for the dreamers, the disruptors, and the trailblazers who refuse to be defined by convention. We’re inviting consumers to ‘Make the Moment’ their own.”

On offer so far for the company are two wines, a 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, made from grapes grown in the hills of Paso Robles, Calif. The Cabernet Sauvignon has a rich nose of plum, stone fruit, and cherries, which comes across in the sip, yielding to a pleasant finish that most would recognize from a fine, dry wine. The Sauvignon Blanc’s nose brought hints of fresh fields of grain, slightly herbal, with citrus notes on the end. On the sip, the Sauvignon Blanc was fruity and a hint peppery upon the finish.

Along with the two wines, the wine cocktails, Ruby Passion and Lemon Lust, use the wines as a base but are later combined with natural fruits to bring about their respective flavors.

All of the options available from Roué feature bottles made with embossed glass that will, frankly speaking, stand out from more standard bottles on the market.

Source: D.L. Chandler

The products launched initially in Georgia, Florida, and California via a variety of retailers, and can be shipped to 44 states across the United States by accessing the order section on the site. The suggested retail price for the wines is $29.99, with the four-pack RTD cocktails priced at $14.99. The company intends to push the wines and cocktails to the wider restaurant and bar market as well.

Learn more about Roué here.

—

Photo: Roué/D.L. Chandler

Future Makes An Entrance To The World Of Fine Wines With Roué was originally published on cassiuslife.com