ReddzzRundown: Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Todd Tucker’s Custody Move And Prenup Claims

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Todd Tucker’s Custody Move And Prenup Claims

If you thought things were cooling down in the ATL between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, think again. The streets are talking, and the latest update on their split has everyone in our community paying close attention. What started as a quiet separation is quickly turning into a full-blown legal showdown involving money, receipts, and—most importantly—their children.

Todd Makes A Bold Move For Custody

The biggest shocker to hit the timeline recently involves the couple’s two children. Reports confirm that Todd Tucker is officially seeking primary custody. According to the “Redd’s Rundown” recap, Todd claims the children are currently living with him in Georgia. He argues that Kandi’s busy work schedule often takes her out of state, requiring her to be away for extended periods.

Todd alleges this arrangement will likely continue for at least the next several months. He believes this makes him the more stable parent for primary custody right now. For fans who watched this family grow and thrive on screen, this development feels particularly heavy. We all know how much Kandi loves her children, so this filing is sure to spark a fierce response from the Xscape legend.

The Prenup Battle Gets Messy

While the custody battle is personal, the financial dispute is just as heated. Todd has reportedly challenged their 2014 prenuptial agreement. He alleges he faced pressure to sign the document without his lawyer present just before their wedding. If a judge agrees, this could significantly impact how they divide their assets.

However, anyone who knows Kandi knows she doesn’t play about her business. She is reportedly ready to clap back with the ultimate receipt: Bravo footage. The entire process of drafting and signing the prenup was a major storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi intends to use these episodes to prove that Todd had high-powered legal representation and knew exactly what he was signing. The cameras were rolling then, and they may be the key to her defense now.