Kendrick Lamar’s ’Not Like Us’ Squabbles It’s Way To No.1 On Apple Music’s Rap Chart

Kendrick Lamar has added another accolade to an already amazing year.

Apple Music announced that “Not Like Us” is the most-streamed rap song on the platform in 2025. Although the record dropped on May 4, 2024, that everlasting L aimed at Drake made its way to the top of Apple Music’s charts more than a year later. The West Coast rapper stepped into a feud with the Canadian superstar and capitalized on the moment, even performing the diss track during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Yes, a diss track on the biggest stage in the world. Legendary W.

The Started From The Bottom rapper filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group in January 2025, accusing the label of approving a diss track that contained false accusations against him. The OVO rapper was big mad after the Super Bowl performance, alleging that Kendrick performing the record amplified threats against him and his family.

K.Dot kept his momentum going by following “Not Like Us” with a surprise album, GNX. The twelve-track project received widespread praise. Kendrick used the album to put on some rising West Coast talent, including Lefty Gunplay, Peysoh, and AZChike. He also gave fans two new collaborations with SZA, “luther” and “gloria,” both of which have lived rent-free in many playlists.

The run didn’t stop there. The crew took the energy on the road for a full tour. With the latest news that Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” is Apple Music’s most-streamed rap song of 2025, the wins just keep stacking up.



