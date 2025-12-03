Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Adidas Signs Indy’s Club 520 Podcast to a First-Ever Sneaker Deal

Indianapolis just scored a major win.

Adidas has officially signed the Club 520 Podcast to a groundbreaking sneaker and apparel deal making them the first podcast ever to land a sneaker contract.

The partnership brings hosts Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and Brandon Hendricks into the Three Stripe family as part of Adidas’ push to highlight athletes, creators, and community stories shaping the culture.

Club 520 has grown from local barbershop-style conversations into one of the most entertaining basketball podcasts in the country.

Led by Indy native and former NBA star Jeff Teague, the show’s mix of storytelling, humor, and real hoop talk has gained national traction and now, corporate backing from one of the biggest brands in sports.

What the Adidas Deal Includes

Adidas will serve as Club 520’s exclusive apparel and footwear partner, opening the door for:

Club 520 x Adidas branded integrations

Sneakers and gear featured across episodes

New storytelling collabs with the Adidas Basketball team

Elevated visibility for the hosts within the Three Stripe network

The announcement rollout from Adidas Basketball welcomed the show to the “Three Stripe Life” — cementing their place alongside major athletes and creators.

A First-of-Its-Kind Partnership

Sneaker deals usually go to players, entertainers, or influencers… not podcasts.

Club 520 is officially the first to break that ceiling.

With Jeff Teague leading the charge, this move adds another national spotlight to Indianapolis and our role in shaping basketball culture and digital media.

Salute to Club 520 — making history, putting Indy on the map, and stepping into the Three Stripes era.

