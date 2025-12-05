DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Diddy Doc, Kandi’s Divorce, Iman Shumpert News

Netflix insists Diddy doc footage was legally obtained, Kandi seeks privacy in divorce case

Netflix is standing firm on its new Diddy documentary, despite pushback. Kandi Burruss from Real Housewives of Atlanta is taking steps to seal her divorce documents. In other news, former NBA player Iman Shumpert faces serious allegations. Here is the breakdown of today’s headlines.

Netflix Defends Diddy Documentary

Netflix is pushing back against claims that it improperly obtained footage for its new documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs. Diddy’s team has questioned how the filmmakers acquired the content, but the streaming giant insists everything is above board. According to Netflix, the footage was obtained legally, and they have the necessary rights to use it.

The company also noted that it made significant efforts to protect the identity of the filmmaker. A key point they raised is Diddy’s long-standing habit of filming himself over the decades, suggesting a wealth of footage exists. Netflix representatives mentioned they reached out to Diddy’s legal team for comments and an interview multiple times but received no response. This implies that Combs had an opportunity to be part of the project but chose not to participate. The situation continues to develop, leaving many to wonder what will happen next.

Kandi Burruss Seeks to Seal Divorce Records

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is moving to have her divorce documents sealed. This move comes amid reports that she discovered her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, was communicating with other women before their separation, something she allegedly was not aware of. This adds another layer to their split, as Todd had previously mentioned they had not been seeing eye-to-eye for some time.

While Kandi is seeking privacy through the legal system, Todd has been more open on social media. He shared that he’s going through a “pretty crazy time” with many ups and downs, a sentiment Kandi has also expressed. Fans of the reality show are watching closely, and many are curious if Bravo’s cameras are capturing the drama as it unfolds.

Iman Shumpert Accused of Assault

Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor’s ex-husband, is at the center of a dispute involving allegations of physical assault. Police were called to his home in the early morning hours to address a conflict with a woman named Joanna Donjour. According to reports, Shumpert, who was shirtless during the incident, called the police multiple times to have her removed from his residence.

However, Donjour alleges that Shumpert hit her, dragged her by her wrist, and pulled her foot toward the stairs. With police body cam footage of the incident now in play, this story is gaining significant attention. The details captured on camera will likely play a crucial role in determining what actually happened.