TikTok’s New ‘Nearby’ Feed Is Here To Boost Local Discovery

Social media apps are constantly evolving, often introducing features we never knew we needed. TikTok is now stepping up its game with a new tool designed to connect you more with your local community. The platform has officially launched its “Nearby” feed, a feature aimed at helping users discover places, events, and attractions happening right in their own area.

If you have a running list of restaurants, hangouts, and cool spots you’ve saved from TikTok videos, this update is for you. Instead of you having to search, TikTok is bringing local content directly to your timeline.

Putting Local Content Front and Center

The new “Nearby” feed is designed to make local discovery easier than ever. It will showcase a variety of content based on your location, including restaurants, bars, travel ideas, and attractions. The entire point is to shift the focus from a global feed to what’s happening just around the corner, making it simpler to find your next favorite spot or weekend activity.

This feels like a return to the early days of social media when the goal was to connect with people and places close to you, rather than scrolling through endless ads and content from strangers across the globe. By prioritizing local content, TikTok is empowering users to engage more deeply with their immediate surroundings.

The feature is already live in several countries, including the UK and France, and is now beginning to roll out in the United States. Some users with specific iOS versions might already have access to the “Nearby” feed.

A Win for Creators and Local Businesses

This update is also a significant opportunity for content creators and local businesses. Creators with public accounts who tag a specific place or service in their videos may find their content appearing on the “Nearby” feed for users in the same city or region. This provides a powerful way to reach a targeted, local audience that is actively looking for things to do and places to go. For small businesses, this could mean increased foot traffic and visibility without a major marketing spend.

As this feature becomes more widely available, it will be interesting to see how it shapes local culture and commerce. TikTok is making a smart move by helping users turn their digital discoveries into real-world experiences. Keep an eye on your app to see when the “Nearby” feed goes live for you.