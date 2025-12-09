ReddzzRundown: Diddy’s Family Reportedly Preps $1B Lawsuit As Ja Rule Blasts 50 Cent’s Documentary

✕

The fallout from a recent documentary centered on Sean “Diddy” Combs is creating major waves, pulling in hip-hop heavyweights and setting the stage for a massive legal battle. The project, which many are simply calling “the Diddy documentary,” has provoked strong reactions from all corners, including Diddy’s own family and longtime rival 50 Cent.

According to reports, the Combs family is gearing up for a legal war. Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, issued a statement to Deadline, claiming the documentary is riddled with “inaccuracies.” Taking things a step further, sources close to the situation allege that Diddy and his family have assembled a team of powerhouse lawyers. Their reported goal is to launch a staggering one-billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Netflix, a move that could become one of the largest defamation cases in U.S. history. While the family prepares for this fight, the documentary has certainly caused a stir online, leaving many to wonder what the truth is.

Adding another layer to the drama, 50 Cent, a producer on the docuseries, has been his typical self, seemingly unfazed by the controversy. However, his old adversary, Ja Rule, is not staying silent. Citing their long-standing beef, Ja Rule took issue with 50 Cent spearheading a project that delves into another artist’s alleged misconduct. He pointed to 50’s own past, suggesting that someone with prior domestic violence allegations has no place creating a documentary of this nature. In a pointed jab, Ja Rule called for an end to the “dry snitching” and even teased the idea of producing documentaries himself.

This complex situation has the community talking, with everyone from family members to industry rivals weighing in. The potential for a billion-dollar lawsuit adds a high-stakes legal dimension to the ongoing public conversation about accountability and the powerful figures in entertainment. As the story develops, all eyes will be on the Combs family’s next move and whether other artists will continue to speak out.