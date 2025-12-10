REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Update & Kehlani’s Custody Victory

Wendy Williams may regain control of her life after 3 years under guardianship

Kehlani awarded full custody of daughter, shielding her from public disputes

Both women's legal battles highlight their fight for power and protection

Today’s headlines are serving up stories of hard-fought battles and new beginnings for two powerful women in entertainment. From a potential end to a years-long legal struggle to a mother’s victory in protecting her child, let’s get into the latest updates on Wendy Williams and Kehlani.

Wendy Williams: A Fight for Freedom

There’s a major update in the ongoing saga of Wendy Williams. According to her attorney, Joe Tacopina, the iconic talk show host may finally be on the verge of regaining control over her life. For the past three years, Wendy has been under a strict guardianship, a move that was justified by a judge based on a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia—a diagnosis that has since come into question. Tacopina states that they have been assured Wendy could be free from the guardianship by the end of the year.

This news brings a glimmer of hope to fans who have felt that Wendy’s situation has been more like a sentence than a supportive measure. The legal team is prepared to take decisive action if the court doesn’t move to end the guardianship. Tacopina has made it clear that if the judge refuses, they will demand a jury trial and ask the jurors to free Wendy. It’s a powerful stance for a woman who has been largely silenced while her life was managed by others. The community is watching closely, rooting for the queen of daytime to get her power back and hopefully, one day, return to her purple couch.

Kehlani Wins Full Custody

In other news, R&B star Kehlani is breathing a sigh of relief after a long and public custody battle. The singer recently revealed that she has won full custody of her daughter, Adeya. This victory comes after a difficult period where her child’s father, Javon Young-White, made a series of public allegations, including claims that Kehlani was involved in a cult.

In a recent interview, Kehlani opened up about the emotional toll of seeing her daughter’s name and photo attached to such negative and public disputes. She shared that while she can handle criticism directed at her, seeing her child pulled into the drama was heartbreaking. The singer expressed that the ordeal strengthened her faith and that her primary focus was always on protecting her daughter. Now, with full custody secured and no contact with the child’s father, Kehlani can finally move forward and raise her daughter in a peaceful environment. It’s a powerful win for a mother who fought to shield her child from public turmoil.