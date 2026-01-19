ManCrushMonday: We Are With The Nupes Now! Celebrating 115 Years Of Brotherhood With The Suave Men Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

#ManCrushMonday: Celebrating The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
While we are a few days late, we are always with the Nupes here at MadameNoire. Kappa Alpha Psi was founded on January 5, 1911. Born in an environment saturated with racism on the campus of Indiana University by ten visionary Black men determined to cultivate achievement, leadership, and brotherhood at a time when Black excellence was being actively suppressed. What Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander, and Edward G. Irvin built has lasted 115 years, and counting, is both honorable and courageous considering the racial climate.
Now we know the ladies love the suave and debonair men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. The way they step and twirl their canes. Oh, and that shimmy! My God TUHDAY! Boosie said “Wipe Me Down” was not for the Nupes, but we are not so sure because they are definitely on in every way! The men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity incorporated collectively and individually personify their charge, “achievement in every field of human endeavor.”
With over 250,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and thirteen international chapters. Please do not get it twisted the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity incorporated are not just cute little frat boys. They are men carrying their founders legacy of faith, fearlessness, and Black excellence.
And let us be clear, Kappa does not just produce famous men — it produces effective ones. This fraternity has produced generations of Black men who did not just participate in culture — they shaped it. Notable members include:
- Cedric the Entertainer – Comedic icon.
- Penny Hardaway— Former basketball player and coach.
- Marc Lamont Hill— Host, Abolitionist, Author and Anthropologist.
- John Singleton– Award-winning filmmaker.
- Robert “Bob” Johnson— Businessman and former owner of BET.
Is the stroll and the cane iconic? Yes! Does the crimson and cream eat? Forever! However, the real Nupe flex? Service, mentorship, scholarship, and leadership. Kappa men show up in communities where young Black boys need guidance. Kappa men are civically engaged. Most of all, Kappa men build institutions that outlive trends.
Oh and just in case you need a few more examples of their excellence, keep strolling.
1. Pastor Jamal Bryant
Pastor Jamal Bryant is more then a pastor, he is a community servant and a change agent who has used his influence to provoke change in our communities.
2. Andre Dickins
Andre Dickins is the 61st mayor of the littest city in the country, ATL HEAUX! Under Dickins leadership Atlanta has become a place where creatives flock in pursuit of growth, change and inclusion
3. Lance Gross
Lance Gross is a heartthrob actor who might be eye candy to us but he is definitely soul food for his wife and daughter. Oh and he reps Kappa and Howard University to the fullest.
4. Jerry Lorenzo
Jerry Lorenzo is a FAMU graduate and designer at the forefront of fashion, style, and culture. His luxury brand, Fear Of God is a favorite among trendsetters.
5. St. Wanaemi
St. Wanaemi is a systems engineer offering receipts for the international Nupes.
6. Montell Jordan
Montell Jordan is singer, pastor and podcaster who captured our attention in the 90’s with his soulful voice. Lately he has been a voice for men’s health sharing his courageous battle with prostate cancer.
7. Grady Caldwell
Grady Caldwell is what the world needs more of; an educated Black man dedicated to educating and empowering the next generation of Black men. An Albany State University graduate, Grady is a family man whose principles are rooted in faith.
8. Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick is a former quarterback turned civil rights activist who changed paths during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Since his departure from the NFL he has gone on to writer book, create platforms and host events centered around shaping the next generation of Black brilliance and resilience.
9. Terry Harden
Terry Harden’s instagram name is @justadopedad and while that is a big flex he is so much more. The God fearing health and wellness influencer is changing and saving lives on his journey.
10. Tarion Caldwell
Tarion Caldwell is a comedian but his love for Kappa is no laughing matter. Now we aren’t sure if the knees are still good but his cane game is on point.
11. Trajan Harris
Trajan Harris is retired Marine, HBCU graduate and firefighter who is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity incorporated and passionate community servant who is dedicated to family, civic engagement, and scholarship.
So today on the first #ThrowbackThursday of 2026, we want to keep the celebration going in honor of “a fraternity so nice, they named it twice. Happy Founder’s Day to the Nupes.
