Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by a seemingly never-ending baddie brawl, The Game addressing allegations Shaniece Hairston ‘betrayed’ his baby’s mother, Rep. Justin Jones torching Sean Hannity on Fox News, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jayda Cheaves making her return to the series after her messy tusslefuffle with Ari Fletcher, Supa Peach, and more.

Before all Hell broke loose, Jayda Cheaves dropped a bombshell during a recent TikTok livestream, claiming the long-standing whispers that her frenemy Ari Fletcher hooked up with Lil Baby, the father of her child.

That prompted her sister, Jazmine Cheaves, to tease that she and the Wayda Min apparel founder had receipts to back up the claim.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Ari entered the chat and hyped a Twitch stream by posting cryptic messages and a scheduled time, prompting folks to lock in with expectations of piping hot tea.

“They want that old Ari, for what tho? Thats a crazy low down dirty cut throat!!! 3:30 EST” she wrote.

Except when the clock hit stream time, Ari merely sat there getting her makeup done while tens of thousands waited. No clarification or receipts. Just vibes.

Naturally, the comment section quickly filled with angry emojis and frustrated fans demanding an explanation for the no-show “reveal.”

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with reactions calling out Ari for the fake-out while another pointed out that this move was straight coin-collecting energy.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with La La Anthony and Angela Simmons giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Cuban Link, Vicky Lauren, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.