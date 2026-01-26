Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

District of Columbia

DC Public Schools (DCPS):

No official closure or delay announced yet.

Families and staff are encouraged to stay tuned to DCPS’ official social media channels and website for updates as conditions continue to be monitored.

Maryland

Closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:

Baltimore County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George’s County Public Schools (closed through later this week)

Frederick County Public Schools

Maryland School for the Deaf (Frederick)

Virginia

Closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:

Alexandria City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Fauquier County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Manassas Park City Schools

King George County Schools

WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)

Rail: Running with delays; trains every ~30 minutes

Running with delays; trains every ~30 minutes Metro Bus: Started with a two-hour delay; only priority routes operating (D20, D40, D70, M22)

Started with a two-hour delay; only priority routes operating (D20, D40, D70, M22) MetroAccess: Only life-sustaining trips; all other trips canceled

Virginia & Regional Transit

Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended due to icy roads

Service largely suspended due to icy roads CUE Bus (City of Fairfax): Likely canceled or limited

Likely canceled or limited Arlington Transit (ART) & DASH: Service impacted; check agency websites for updates

Service impacted; check agency websites for updates MARC Trains (MD): Some lines limited or suspended; check MTA for status

Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

Local buses limited; some CityLink routes operating

MARC commuter trains limited; check for updates

Tip for Riders: Expect delays and reduced service. Check WMATA.com/snow, MetroPulse, local transit apps, and agency social media before traveling.