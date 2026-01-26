Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia
Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia
District of Columbia
- DC Public Schools (DCPS):
No official closure or delay announced yet.
Families and staff are encouraged to stay tuned to DCPS’ official social media channels and website for updates as conditions continue to be monitored.
Maryland
Closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Harford County Public Schools
- Howard County Public Schools
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Prince George’s County Public Schools (closed through later this week)
- Frederick County Public Schools
- Maryland School for the Deaf (Frederick)
Virginia
Closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:
- Alexandria City Public Schools
- Arlington Public Schools
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Prince William County Public Schools
- Falls Church City Public Schools
- Fauquier County Public Schools
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools
- Culpeper County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
- Manassas Park City Schools
- King George County Schools
Transit, Metro, and Bus Service Updates:
WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)
- Rail: Running with delays; trains every ~30 minutes
- Metro Bus: Started with a two-hour delay; only priority routes operating (D20, D40, D70, M22)
- MetroAccess: Only life-sustaining trips; all other trips canceled
Virginia & Regional Transit
- Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended due to icy roads
- CUE Bus (City of Fairfax): Likely canceled or limited
- Arlington Transit (ART) & DASH: Service impacted; check agency websites for updates
- MARC Trains (MD): Some lines limited or suspended; check MTA for status
Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)
- Local buses limited; some CityLink routes operating
- MARC commuter trains limited; check for updates
Tip for Riders: Expect delays and reduced service. Check WMATA.com/snow, MetroPulse, local transit apps, and agency social media before traveling.
