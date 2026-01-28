Get Well Soon: Nicki Minaj Says She's Donald Trump's 'No. 1 Fan'
Nicki Minaj isn’t just doubling down on her Trump support; she’s putting her money where her mouth is.
On Wednesday, Jan. 28, the “Pink Friday” rapper announced she is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts for her fans’ newborns. This is a part of a program the Trump administration is launching this year, per The Post.
Minaj joined President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and others for a Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday, where they discussed the program’s tax-deferred retirement accounts for children. The rapper’s contributions could mean investments between $150,000 and $300,000 to her fans to help set up baby “Barbz” accounts, though the final number has not been revealed.
Dressed in a white fur coat, Nicki spent the rest of her time at the podium speaking directly to the audience about just how much she loves Trump. She also referenced the public backlash that’s come in response to her admiration for the president, insisting that won’t affect her views.
“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”
She went on to say she would not allow Trump’s critics to “get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”
“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” Nicki added.
Trump went on to hold onto Nicki with his perpetually bruised hand as another speaker took the stage.
This is just the rapper’s latest show of support for Trump and his administration, previously speaking at the United Nations Headquarters and calling out what she perceives as “extremism” against Christians in Nigeria. She’s also appeared alongside Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event, where she praised Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
Nicki wasn’t always a Trump supporter, making her heel turn all the more confusing for her loyal fans.
In 2018, Minaj criticized Trump’s family-separation policy, revealing that she had entered the country as an undocumented child. She coupled her words with images of children in cages.
“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this.”
In 2020, Nicki said she refuses to join Trump’s “bandwagon,” once again citing his policies on immigration.
“I don’t like that,” she said, per Rolling Stone. “I get that a lot of people don’t like him for obvious reasons. But what stuck with me was the children being taken away from their parents when they came into this country. That really bothered me because I was one of those immigrant children coming to America to flee poverty. And I couldn’t imagine a little child going through all of that, trying to get to another country because they didn’t have money in their country, or whether you’re fleeing from war.” She added that those images are what “really raised my eyebrows.”
Hit the flip to see a timeline of Nicki Minaj’s descent into die-hard MAGA support:
September 2021
Fans first got a hint at Nicki’s shift toward the right when she refused to get the COVID vaccine in September 2021, citing her cousin’s friend’s “swollen testicles.”
Minaj did not attend the 2021 Met Gala because of the event’s vaccine requirements, claiming that her cousin’s friend “became impotent” after receiving the shot. She claimed that his testicles became swollen and forced him to call off his wedding.
“So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote on social media at the time.
December 2023
The rapper doubled down on her vaccine skepticism in 2023, telling Vogue that her comments were meant to make others do their own research and be independent.
“I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone,” she said. “Every time I talk about politics, people get mad. I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right.”
November 2025
Things took a huge turn in 2025, when Nicki shared an anti-trans post from the White House and spoke at the United Nations.
She praised Trump’s “achievements,” which included “No men in women’s sports,” referencing the administration’s ongoing battle against trans women in athletics. That same month, she stood with Trump after the president posted on Truth Social about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, going on to speak at the UN on behalf of the Trump administration.
In response to her hoards of LGBTQ+ fans who didn’t appreciate her support of Trump, Minaj responded by chastising them for making it about them.
“Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay.” She wrote at the time. “When my home was swatted multiple times with my innocent toddler inside (with maybe 20 officers with guns drawn pointed at our home due to political corruption), you being gay couldn’t save me. Expecting someone to stay oppressed, abused, targeted, harassed & CONSISTENTLY ignored by public figures who were supposed to be helping them says more about you than it does anyone else.”
December 2025
Nicki Minaj took shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom over support of trans children. This was just the first time she went at Newsom online, aligning herself with republicans who constantly criticize the CA politician.
“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha,” Minaj wrote at the time. “Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”
December 2025
Later that same month, Minaj joined Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she doubled down on her conservative and anti-transgender political views.
During her surprise appearance, the Pink Friday rapper called JD Vance an “assassin” and Trump “our handsome, dashing president.”
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” she said onstage. “I don’t know if he even knows this but he’s given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact.”
