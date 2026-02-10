REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Bad Bunny Halftime, Coco Jones, Cardi B Buzz

✕

Several major entertainment moments dominated the timeline, with performances and pop culture buzz driving conversation across social media.

Coco Jones drew widespread attention for her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” paying homage to Whitney Houston’s legacy. Her vocals and presence were praised by fans, with many calling it one of the standout moments of the night.

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance also became a major talking point. The artist delivered a visually ambitious set that featured symbolic imagery tied to Puerto Rico’s history and culture. Scenes referencing sugarcane fields highlighted themes of colonialism, while visuals of damaged power lines reflected the island’s ongoing struggles with infrastructure. The performance included several celebrity cameos and concluded with a moment showing Bad Bunny presenting a Grammy to a young boy, emphasizing perseverance and hope.

Social media also reacted to Cardi B following a brief pregame interview moment that sparked speculation among fans. Shortly after, users noticed changes to her social media activity, fueling online discussion and curiosity.

Together, the performances and viral moments quickly took over the timeline, with viewers calling the halftime show and musical tributes more memorable than the game itself. The events generated widespread engagement across platforms, reinforcing the influence of music, imagery, and celebrity moments in shaping cultural conversation.

