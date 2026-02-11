DMV LOCAL RECAP: U.S. to Revoke Passports for Parents Owing Child Support

Listen Live
U.S. to Revoke Passports for Parents Owing Child Support

The U.S. government plans to revoke passports for parents who owe significant child support, potentially affecting thousands, with enforcement starting soon.

Published on February 11, 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

New reports reveal that the U.S. government is planning to step up enforcement of a 1996 law allowing passports to be revoked for parents who owe significant child support.

Historically, passport revocations only occurred when someone applied to renew or obtain a new passport. Under the new plan, however, the State Department will proactively revoke passports on its own initiative using data from the Department of Health and Human Services. This change could affect thousands of Americans who are behind on child support payments.

The first group to be impacted will be those owing more than $100,000 in back child support. Officials estimate that fewer than 500 individuals currently meet this threshold. Those affected may be able to avoid revocation by entering a repayment plan or settling their debts.

While the exact number of people affected is unclear, the plan signals a major shift in enforcement that could have long-term implications for families and travel. Critics have raised questions about fairness and potential misuse of this authority in the future.

The government has not officially announced the policy, but the Associated Press report has sparked discussions about accountability, enforcement, and the balance between parental responsibility and personal freedoms.

For more information and updates on this story, tune in to Dominique Diva Show.

