Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In February (2026)

Source: @kelo.info/@s3nsi.molly/@bigmoney.bigkey/@sammy.santanaaa / Instagram

Hip-Hop Wired is back with another list of artists you need in your playlist for February.

January’s lineup featured talent from across the map. AZ Chike represented the West Coast, riding the momentum of his appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album. He followed that up with the single “WhatX2,” positioning himself as one to watch in 2026.

Oregon rising artist, Wynne, has also been making noise. She even received a co-sign from NBA superstar and MC Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., often referred to as the unofficial mayor of the state.

Making our way down to New Orleans, young MC LaReezy continues to carve out his lane. Previously featured on Hip-Hop Wired’s CRT FRSH playlist, he shared what he hopes listeners take away from his latest music:

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I want people to know rap music is here. As long as I can remember, people say, ‘We need this, we need something positive, we need something different.’ Well, it’s here. This is who I am, and I’m here to stay.”

This month’s list follows suit, putting you in front of rising stars right before they take off. Tap in below and update your playlists accordingly.