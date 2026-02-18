Listen Live
Jalen Hurts Named NFL's Most Hated Player in New Study

Jalen Hurts Named NFL’s Most Hated Player in New Study

Published on February 18, 2026

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the NFL’s most hated player, according to a recent social media sentiment study conducted by Vegas Insider. The study analyzed Reddit comments mentioning NFL players, categorizing them as positive, neutral, or negative, and ranking players based on their “hate score.” Hurts topped the list with a score of 10.0, reflecting a high volume of negative mentions relative to his overall discussion.

The findings highlight the polarizing nature of Hurts’ career, despite his success on the field. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has drawn criticism for various reasons, including his dominance in the league, his philosophical press conference soundbites, and the controversial “Tush Push” play that has become synonymous with the Eagles’ offense. Additionally, some fans question his status as an elite quarterback, particularly in terms of his passing abilities.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that players can rank highly on both the “most loved” and “most hated” lists, underscoring the duality of public perception in the NFL. While Hurts led the hate rankings, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the league’s most loved player.

Hurts’ ranking reflects the scrutiny that often accompanies success in a quarterback-driven league, especially for players in high-profile markets like Philadelphia. As the face of the Eagles, Hurts continues to generate strong reactions from fans and critics alike, solidifying his position as one of the most talked-about players in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts Named NFL’s Most Hated Player in New Study was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Black History Month

