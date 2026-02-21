Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Diva’s Daily Dirt: New Music, JHud Renewed, Fetty Wap & More

Young Miami and SZA drop new music, Jennifer Hudson gets season 5, and Fetty Wap earns his GED.

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Music, Big Wins, and Fresh Starts in the Daily Dirt

It’s a huge day in entertainment, and Dominique Da Diva has all the stories you need to know in the latest Daily Dirt recap. From fresh tracks and major TV renewals to inspiring personal growth and iconic brand partnerships, let’s get into the good news.

It’s New Music Friday, and the ladies are leading the charge. Young Miami is officially reintroducing herself post-City Girls with two new singles, “News Flash” and the TikTok-teased track “Fingers Touching (TTWM).” SZA is also making a splash, but this time for the kids, with an uplifting new song called “Save the Day” from the upcoming Disney Pixar film, Hoppers. The new releases don’t stop there—Ty Dolla $ign linked up with Leon Thomas for “Miss You Too,” and Des Dior dropped a new EP, Take Notes.

In television news, we have to give a major congratulations to Jennifer Hudson! While we’re sad to see shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri ending after their current seasons, we can celebrate that The Jennifer Hudson Show has officially been renewed for a fifth season. JHud shared her excitement, and we are absolutely here for seeing Black women continue to win and keep their jobs in a tough industry.

Speaking of new chapters, shout out to Fetty Wap. The “Trap Queen” rapper, who was recently released from prison, is focusing on his future in a big way. He shared on the Tamron Hall Show that he has earned his GED and is now studying HVAC. It’s all about education, stability, and long-term growth. We love to see our brothers building a foundation for themselves and learning a trade that can secure their future.

Finally, two generations of hip-hop royalty are linking up for a classic brand. A$AP Rocky, in his new role as the creative director for Ray-Ban, sat down with the one and only Nas for a new promotional video. Seeing two fine, chocolate, and talented brothers at the table talking business is a whole mood. The campaign looks stylish and celebrates the legacy and future of culture. It’s a powerful look. And in other hip-hop milestones, fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s legendary track, “Dead Presidents,” the song that started it all for his classic debut, Reasonable Doubt.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Black NASCAR Drivers: A Timeline Of The Ones Who Changed The Sport

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Independent Blueprint: LaRussell Talks Marketing, Money & Mindset

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Says He Was Removed From NGA Dinner

wkys rnb live dc
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

WKYS Couple Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close